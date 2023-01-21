PM's son Suleman Shehbaz declared 'innocent' in money laundering case

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son, Suleman Shehbaz has been declared "innocent" in a multi-billion rupee money laundering case.
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a supplementary challan in Lahore court, stating Suleman Shehbaz and co-accused Tahir Naqvi were "not found guilty".
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
