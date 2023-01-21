 
Saturday January 21, 2023
PM's son Suleman Shehbaz declared 'innocent' in money laundering case

PTI will challenge Suleman Shehbaz's acquittal in Supreme Court on Monday, says Fawad Chaudhry

By Shahid Husain
January 21, 2023
Suleman Shahbaz, son of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. — AFP/File
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son, Suleman Shehbaz has been declared "innocent" in a multi-billion rupee money laundering case. 

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a supplementary challan in Lahore court, stating Suleman Shehbaz and co-accused Tahir Naqvi were "not found guilty".

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.