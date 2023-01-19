The Kardashians ‘aren’t sure’ if Kanye West’s wedding to Bianca Censori is a ‘PR stunt’

The Kardashians are not sure what to make of Kanye West’s recent nuptials with Bianca Censori.

According to a source that told Page Six, the family is confused — and concerned — over his sudden “marriage” to Yeezy architect.

The source said that the one of the main issues that the family is concerned with is how the rapper’s new wife will fit into the lives of his kids.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source told the outlet. “They don’t know what it is.”

The Flashing Lights rapper had gone missing after he got roped into controversy, as he posted a string of anti-Semitic outbursts on social media. It not only cost him his reputation but also his businesses.

Then, TMZ reported on Friday, January 13th, 2023, that West, 45, had tied the knot with his employee, Censori, 27, in an intimate Beverly Hills, California, ceremony, shocking the world once more.

According to the source, the Kardashian family is waiting to see if West would actually be filing the marriage papers.

“They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt,” the source revealed. “They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Kim Kardashian and West split in February 2021, and the pair share four children, North, Chicago, Pslam and Saint.

Moreover, last week, insiders revealed to the outlet that Kim “hates” Censori and sources claimed that it was a well-known thing at the Yeezy HQ that the “boss’ wife didn’t like her.”

A latest source confirmed to Page Six, “Kim has a bad opinion of her.” The insider also noted, “This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim,” without elaborating.

They added of the whole debacle, “It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with him, this is just another wrench.”