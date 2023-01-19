Shakira ex Gerard Pique bashed for paying for Clara Chia Marti cosmetic surgery

Shakira’s former lover Gerard Pique reportedly paid for his new flame Clara Chia Marti’s cosmetic surgery.

Marca Magazine quoted journalist Jordi Martin of Socialite in their report while revealing that the 23-year-old PR student has undergone a small retouching on the lips.

Bashing the former Barcelona star, Jordi wrote a letter addressed to Gerard over his split from Shakira and new romance with Clara.

"Many people support you, but I still think what I predicted 12 years ago. That this relationship was too big for you. That you had an inferiority complex with Shakira. You felt tiny next to her," wrote Jordi.

"You needed a 23-year-old girl to laugh at you. You are immature. Shakira doesn't need anyone to pay for her cosmetic touch-ups,” he added.

"I think you paid for Clara's lips a few days ago, didn't you? You had to pull strings to hire Clara in your company and put her in a position that even her colleagues at Kosmos don't understand."

This comes after Shakira dissed Gerard and Clara in her new track Out of Your League, a collaboration of the singer with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap.

In her song, Shakira sings, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”