Cristiano Ronaldo cozies up to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at date night

Cristiano Ronaldo flashed a smile as he cosied up to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for an Instagram picture that the couple took during a romantic date night in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The Portuguese striker, 37, and the Spanish model, 28, looked smitten when the footballer kissed on Rodriguez’s cheek.

The former Manchester United player looked stylish in a black and white striped jumper and leather waist coat.

Meanwhile Georgina opted for a leggy display in a brown long sleeve knee length sweater like dress which she paired with towering white pointed stilettos.

She styled her dark tresses poker straight as they dropped down her back while smelling a rose at the romantic dinner location.

The model completed her ensemble by wearing a pair of dazzling drop earrings and applied a flawless palette of makeup to showcase her beauty.

She captioned the carousel of photos: 'Dinner with love'.

Ronaldo moved his girlfriend and children to Saudi Arabia after joining the football club Al Nassr earlier this month. He is a father to 5 children.

The football icon joined Saudi club Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract basis. Which worth around £175 million per year, and was officially unveiled to supporters in a grand ceremony earlier this month.

The pair never married, and as per Saudi's Islamic laws strictly prohibiting 'cohabitation without a marriage contract' it was unclear how the family would live together.

However, the authorities are reportedly turning a blind eye, allowing Rodriguez and Ronaldo to live under one roof given the star power that the footballer brings, two Saudi lawyers told Spanish press.