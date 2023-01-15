Pete Davidson secretly met rumored new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders for night out

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were spotted having a secret date night on a side street in New York.
On Friday, January 13, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were snapped together on a side street in the Big Apple on either side of a luxury black SUV.
As per Daily Mail, the 29-year-old comic and 26-year-old actress decided to go low-key in their meet up.
Chase bundled up in a warm black jacket and draped a black and white scarf with a fringed hem around her neck. She also wore dark pants with a two-toned animal-like pattern and black boots.
The Detroit born actress, who formerly dated Charles Melton, had a dark bag hung over her shoulder.
She was snapped in a full face of makeup while holding her phone in her hands as wind blew her locks over her face, cited from Daily Mail.
The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars have rumoured to be in a relationship, though they have denied being more than just friends.
They also hung out in the New York Rangers hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, back in December 2022.
It comes after David left the ITV show
Antara recalls the last time she spoke to her father
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes spark dating rumours
Sebastian has now put his stance on Twitter
Baby Got Back is still popular even 30 years after its release
Greenberg Traurig Law Firm has yet to locate Kanye West so far