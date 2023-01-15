Margot Robbie admits being 'very emo' in teens amid heavy metal fan

Margot Robbie is still a heavy metal fan, as the star explained her childhood love for Slipknot.

During The Graham Norton Show to promote her upcoming movie Babylon, Robbie revealed that while she “wasn’t [a] full goth” as a teenager, she was “very emo”.

“Does anyone like heavy metal? Was that something you genuinely liked?” asked fellow guest Cate Blanchett.

“I genuinely did, and still do genuinely like it,” replied Robbie. “I remember going to this Slipknot concert [while I was on Neighbours], and at the time, it was the most I’d ever been recognised. “I have never had more people come up to me than at a Slipknot concert,” she added.

“The crossover between Neighbours and Slipknot [was amazing]. It was [also] so unexpected. They were worried about all the characters [in the soap] and if so-and-so’s baby is ok. [The Slipknot fans] were so invested in Neighbours,” Robbie added before reiterating that she’s still a fan.

“I would only listen to heavy metal music, [and] I would die my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade. So yeah, kinda goth.”

Previously in 2018, Bullet From My Valentine and Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor surprised Robbie in a BBC Radio 1 appearance.

“I heard you came to see Slipknot a long time ago, and I just wanted to thank you and say how chuffed I am about your success,” said Taylor.

“If you ever want to come to another Slipknot show, just let us know – hopefully, it’s as crazy as you remember it.”