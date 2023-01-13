Sylvester Stallone cuts casual figure while running errands after agreeing to do reality show

Sylvester Stallone enjoyed a relaxed day running errands with his family after agreeing to do a reality show.

The Rambo actor recently confessed that he agreed to do a reality series with his family, mainly because it would allow him to be able to spend more time with his children.

It turns out that not spending as much time with his kids as he could have over the years is one of the big regrets of his life.

While filming for the still-untitled show has been ongoing, there didn't appear to be a camera crew following the Hollywood legend when he stepped out to go jewelry shopping on Thursday with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and one of their three daughters, Sistine.

The trio were spotted just as they were making their way out of Maxferd Jewelry & Loan in Beverly Hills, where they had been shopping for some new bling.

Leading the way back onto the street, Stallone looked toned and fit dressed in blue jeans, a blue plaid shirt, and matching boots.

The Rocky and Rambo star also sported stylish sunglasses and had his salt and pepper hair cut short and pushed back off his face without a part.

Flavin, 54, trailed right behind her husband as they left the store looking casual-cool in fitted blue jeans, a pink-patterned shirt, and brown boots.

Sistine Stallone, 24, did her best to keep up with her parents dressed in fitted blue jeans, a black shirt, and matching leather boots, all as she carried a white purse over her left shoulder.

The Stallones have reportedly been shooting their new reality series this past year while working with the same production team that made Keeping Up With The Kardashians.



