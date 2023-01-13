When Prince Harry talked about having 'red haired' children with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blushed as a royal admirer inquired from them about their family plans.
Back in 2018, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still living in the UK, an Irish fan asked them about the possibility of having a baby.
"My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children — when are you and Meghan going to get going?"
Harry simply laughed and replied, "Five children? — too many."
While talking to the BBC back in the days, Harry expressed his desire to have children with Meghan Markle.
"I think eventually, one step at a time, and we'll start a family in the near future," said the Duke.
