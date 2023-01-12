Romeo Beckham unveils bold new tattoo as he follows in dad David footsteps

Romeo Beckham has shown off his new tattoo as he follows his dad David's love of getting inked.

The 20-year-old, who made his debut for Brentford's B team on Wednesday, decided to get 'I love you' inked onto his arm.

Tattoo artist Certified Letter Boy shared the moment he tattooed the romantic phrase onto Romeo, who reunited with his ex-girlfriend Mia Regan late last year.

The sentimental tattoo had the appearance of being written - perhaps by Mia, 20, as their romance goes from strength to strength.

The couple are said to have got back together in November after dating since 2017.

They were said to be living in separate quarters at the Beckhams' £31m London home.

Romeo's trip to the tattoo parlour comes under a month from when he debuted a different inking which runs along the side of his neck.

And just like his dad and older brother Brooklyn, Romeo is a big fan of tattoos.