Grey’s Anatomy shares sneak peek of Ellen Pompeo’s farewell from the show: Watch

Ellen Pompeo is going to bid farewell to Grey's Anatomy after 19 seasons and over 400 episodes.
On Wednesday, the ABC has shared a glimpse of the mid-season premiere, which is reportedly one of Ellen’s final exit as Meredith Grey from the series.
In a 30-second promo clip, Ellen as Meredith is heard saying, “This is where I learned to be a doctor. This is the place where I found my family, the place where I fell in love.”
“Sometimes change is good. Sometimes change is everything,” she added.
It is pertinent to mention that the news of Ellen’s upcoming departure from the series was announced in August 2022.
Earlier in December, Ellen appeared on Drew Barrymore Show and discussed about her plans after leaving her hit series.
“I have a lot that I'm doing,” she stated.
Ellen mentioned, “I have three kids, so I take care of them. It's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them.”
Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy new season will return on February 23 on ABC.
Watch here:
Prince Harry's book is "Diana's revenge, and the villain of the book is Camilla"
Shakira left her fans shocked when she decided to take an aim at her former beau Gerard Pique
Nicola Peltz drops adorable snaps with her gal pal Selena Gomez on social media
Seth Rogen made his confession in May 2021 on Howard Stern’s podcast
Kumail Nanjiani shares his views on Martin Scorsese in a latest magazine interview
Brooklyn Beckham was recently slammed by fans over viral recipe