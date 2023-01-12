After years of differences, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Restoration Committee Chief Dr Farooq Sattar have joined the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday.



MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, addressing a press conference alongside the top brass of the party, said the "graveness" of the situation in Sindh's urban areas requires all people to join hands

Siddiqui said: "It is important that under the circumstances, the people, whose families laid down their lives for Pakistan's formations, should come together for a historic struggle."



