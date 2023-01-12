 
Thursday January 12, 2023
Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal join MQM-P

Almost all estranged leaders belonging to different factions join hands to give PTI tough time in elections

By Kiran Khan & Rana Javaid
January 12, 2023

After years of differences, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Restoration Committee Chief Dr Farooq Sattar have joined the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, addressing a press conference alongside the top brass of the party, said the "graveness" of the situation in Sindh's urban areas requires all people to join hands

Siddiqui said: "It is important that under the circumstances, the people, whose families laid down their lives for Pakistan's formations, should come together for a historic struggle."

More to follow…