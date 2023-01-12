King Charles furious over Prince Harry's insulting comments, 'derogatory' nicknames for royals

Prince Harry has seemingly crossed all the limits in rage as he has poked fun at members of the royal family and aides, making insulting remarks and giving nicknames inn his memoir Spare.
King Charles III seems to be furious over “derogatory” nicknames his younger son Harry has given to royal aides, according to a royal biographer.
The Duke of Sussex refers to three “courtiers” as The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp, writing: "I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them. But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres."
Royal expert Robert Jobson, said that anyone with a “semblance” of knowledge about the workings of the royal household would know who the “deeply insulting” comments are about.
Despite all the backlash Harry's Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats on its first day of publication.
