Harvey Weinstein appeals for new trial after being found guilty of rape

After being found guilty of rape in March 2020, Harvey Weinstein asked for a new trial. According to Fox News, his attorney claims that because the charges against him were legally insufficient and an impartial jury was not present, the actor did not receive a fair trial.



Harvey's lawyer Arthur Aidala filed an appeal on Tuesday in New York in which she requested a new trial for Harvey for his 2020 rape conviction.

Aidala said in her statement, "We will ask the Court of Appeals to remind trial courts throughout the state that a defendant cannot be tried based on his character but must be tried based on the conduct for which he has been accused."

She further added, "The trial judge disregarded basic rules of New York law and allowed into evidence acts of misconduct which prevented Mr. Weinstein from testifying in his own defense to powerfully proclaim his innocence."

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape in March 2020 and he was sentenced to 23 years in prison.