Madonna offers fan glimpse into family vacay as she rides horse: Watch

Madonna gave fans a glimpse into her family outing where she climbed back on the saddle again.
The Material Girl hit-maker tumbled down a horse 15 years ago in London and the accident left her with several broken bones.
However, the singer is now back to her beloved hobby as she recently gave fans a glimpse of her enjoying the ride with her friends and family.
She posted a video on Instagram that appears to have been filmed in Kenya, which is in East Africa. The clip also featured sounds from Hold Tight - a single from the Rebel Heart (2015) album.
“Hold tight, as long as you're by my side - Hold tight, everything's gonna be alright,” she can be heard singing in the video.
“Only love, only love tonight - Like stars, we're burning so bright - Hold tight, everything's gonna be alright,” she continued singing in the video.
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ actor Jenna Ortega shared thoughts on her viral dance scene at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards
Mehwish Hayat expects justice from Judiciary system
Golden Globes 2023 shines with star-studded stars amid boycott calls looms
Vince McMahon is set to return as the chairman of WWE just as Stephanie McMahon steps down as co-CEO
Anushka and Virat's title munchkin has turned two
Rihanna Was nominated for her song from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'