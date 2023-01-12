Prince Harry ‘lied’ about first date with Meghan Markle in ‘Spare’?

file footage

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare reportedly has many inconsistencies, including one in his recollection of his first date with wife Meghan Markle, reported OK! Magazine.



According to the publication, the Duke of Sussex in his book described Meghan’s date-night outfit for their first ever date as a black sweatshirt, jeans, and heels outfit, and even called it ‘heart-attack beautiful’.

However, as per Meghan’s own confession earlier, she actually wore a blue dress on their first date, a thread from which was even sewn in to her wedding veil as her ‘something blue’.

This is just one of the many inconsistencies that have been pointed out in Prince Harry’s Spare since its official release on January 10, 2023; one other included his claim that he was at Eton when the Queen Mother died, however, news reports from the time confirm that he was, in fact, vacationing in Switzerland with King Charles and Prince William.

Commenting on these errors, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam told GB News: “This is a serious error in a hugely controversial book.”

“That Harry is clearly wrong in his recollection of the facts as to where he was when the Queen Mother died leaves doubt as to how closely this book has been fact-checked. One wonders how many other factual errors are to be found within its pages,” Fitzwilliam also said.