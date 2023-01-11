Andrew Tate suffers cancer scare: 'Its a very serious health problem'

Andrew Tate’s rushed visit to the hospital was reportedly caused once the influencer noticed a shocking.
For those unversed, it was due to a a developing lung nodule which is usually benign but can be cancerous at times.
While Tate announced the news on Twitter, he remained very vague about the issue.
His lawyer Octavian Gliga issued a statement addressing it all and said, “He also accused a precarious state of health in custody and a control was also necessary.”
“It is about a very serious health problem prior to taking the measure of preventive detention and which requires a very special supervision.”
Mexico hopes to benefit from Washington's efforts to reduce its reliance on Asia-based manufacturers
Attorney General Merrick Garland assigns US attorney in Chicago to review documents; FBI investigating the matter
7.6-magnitude earthquake hits deep under ocean off Indonesia and East Timor early Tuesday, injuring at least one person
UNICEF calls on int'l community to provide assistance, timely funds to save lives before it's late
Brazilian security forces lock down area around seat of power day after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro...
At least 60 families had been relocated into shelters, many more likely to be shifted out from sinking dwellings