Wednesday January 11, 2023
World

Andrew Tate suffers cancer scare: 'Its a very serious health problem'

Andrew Tate was made to rush into the hospital for a major health scare

By Web Desk
January 11, 2023
Andrew Tate suffers cancer scare: 'Its a very serious health problem'

Andrew Tate’s rushed visit to the hospital was reportedly caused once the influencer noticed a shocking.

For those unversed, it was due to a a developing lung nodule which is usually benign but can be cancerous at times.

While Tate announced the news on Twitter, he remained very vague about the issue.

His lawyer Octavian Gliga issued a statement addressing it all and said, “He also accused a precarious state of health in custody and a control was also necessary.”

“It is about a very serious health problem prior to taking the measure of preventive detention and which requires a very special supervision.”