Prince Harry’s memoir created out of ‘pure pettiness’

Prince Harry has just been warned about the ‘perceived pettiness’ his memoir boasts.
This claim has been brought to light by Royal Editor Russel Myers.
His admissions have come in a piece for The Mirror and reads, “These are difficult times for the House of Windsor, in a period when they are still grieving the late Queen and after a time where infighting and scandal has dominated proceedings.”
“In the infancy of his reign and before he has even been crowned, King Charles is fighting fires on multiple fronts.”
“Not only trying to contain his family from completely imploding, on the horizon is a collective of countries who will be weighing up their options and future union with the British monarchy.”
“While it may be argued the exasperation of living in the royal bubble and the lack of support from his family led Harry to this juncture, the perceived pettiness in revealing the most intimate of details will be hard to forgive.”
