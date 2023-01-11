Evan Peters wins Golden Globe for best actor in limited Netflix series 'Dahmer'

Netflix Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actor Evan Peter has won Golden Globes for the best actor in a limited series category.

The nominees in this category also included Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield, Taron Egerton and Sebastian Stan

On Tuesday, at the 80th Golden Globes Awards, Netflix crime thriller series star Evan Peters who played the titular role of Jeffrey Dahmer thanked the creator of the show Ryan Murphy.

"Thank you for letting me be part of your brilliant vision again" he said while accepting the award for his performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

"It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch," Peters, 35, said of the show, which follows the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. "But I sincerely hope some good came out of it."

"I wanna thank this incredible cast and crew and directors. It was a colossal team effort," he added. "Everyone gave it their all, and I would not be up here without them."

The star also gave a nod to the "loved ones who helped pick me up when I fell and carried me to the finish line."

The 2023 nominations were the first Golden Globes nods for Evan Peters. Netflix limited series was debuted on the streaming platform on September 21, 2022 and it soon became the talk of the town for its extremely sensitive plot and depiction of the events.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is a dramatization of the deadly killings done by the most notorious serial killer in the United States, largely told from the points of view of his victims.