'RRR' director SS Rajamouli opens up about the film's sequel

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has confirmed the RRR sequel, says we are in the writing phase currently.
While showing his presence at the Red Carpet of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Rajamouli confirmed the sequel of his magnum opus RRR.
He added: “When the film released and got a great reception, we toyed with the idea of a sequel. We had a few good ideas, but not a compelling one.”
“Then, after it started finding its reception in the West, a few weeks back when we were discussing it again with my father and my cousin (who are a part of the writing team, a fantastic idea came up and we immediately started writing. But, until the script is done, we can’t take it forward, but we are in the process of doing that.”
During the red carpet interview, the director as also asked who got the most injured while shooting the phenomenal action sequences to which he replied: “I never hurt them; I took care of them like babies. No one ever got hurt.”
Film RRR’s song Natu Natu received a Golden Globes Award in the category of Best Original Song, reports IndiaToday.
Prince Harry warned his memoir leak leaves ‘nothing salvageable’
Harvey Weinstein is awaiting sentencing on three counts of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.
Earlier, Kanye West's ex-attorneys also could not locate him, and asked the court to serve him via text message
Brad Pitt talks about the similarities he shares with his character Jack Conrad in film 'Babylon'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were nowhere to be seen at the red carpet event at the Golden Globes Awards 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018, and have two chilldren Archie and Lilibet together