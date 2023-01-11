Princess Diana called herself 'immature' to think King Charles 'loved' her

Princess Diana had false hopes of finding love in King Charles.

The former Princess of Wales, who later separated from the Royal heir, once revealed how she always believed there was ‘love’ at the heart of her relationship with Charles.

“In my immaturity, which was enormous, I thought that he was very much in love with me, which he was, but he always had a sort of besotted look about him, looking back at it, but it wasn’t the genuine sort,” Princess Diana recalled during a conversation in Diana: Her True Story

“‘Who was this girl who was so different?’ But he couldn’t understand it because his immaturity was quite big in that department too.”

In a press conference after his engagement in 1981, Charles said: “You are as old as you feel you are. I think Diana will keep me young, apart from anything else…. I shall be exhausted,” the King

Charles and Diana announced their separation in 1992 amid infidelity and marital scandals.