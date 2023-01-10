Ministers' statements against Afghanistan 'irresponsible': Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed the need for cooperation with the Taliban-led Afghan administration and rebuked the coalition government's "irresponsible statements" against it.
Islamabad has recurrently criticised Kabul's failure to implement its promise of ensuring that Afghanistan isn't used for terrorism and has raised concerns over the presence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in the neighbouring state.
In November 2022, TTP ended its ceasefire with Pakistan — which has been in effect since June of the same year. The cessation of the ceasefire led to an immediate increase in terror activities across the country, which left several people dead and scores injured, despite the government's "zero-tolerance" policy towards terrorism.
More to follow...
