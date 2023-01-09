Pakistan is resolute in curbing TTP peril in Afghanistan

The United States’ endorsement of Pakistan’s right to protect its citizens from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and action against their hideouts in Afghanistan is in line with international law.

Last week, the country’s highest security and foreign policy forum sent an unequivocal message to the Afghan Taliban regime, warning that Pakistan would not allow its neighbours to provide sanctuaries and facilitate terrorists. The NSC decided not to hold any talks with the TTP nor make any concessions to them.

Furthermore, talks should only be held with the Afghan Taliban, as the TTP leadership is based there. Specifically, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) will become functional, the provinces’ apex committees will be restored and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) capacities for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will be enhanced.

However, the Afghan Taliban regime rejected allegations that the TTP was operating out of Afghanistan and warned against any cross-border raids. In response, Pakistan has presented evidence that the TTP leaders based in Afghanistan planned and directed extremist attacks in the country.

In June 2022, Pakistan government and the TTP had negotiated a ceasefire in Kabul which was broken on November 28 when the TTP launched attacks across the country. This was followed by an intensification of violent activities by ethnic militants in Balochistan who formally started to form a nexus with the outlawed TTP.

The incident at the investigation centre of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Anti-Terrorism Department, and the attempted suicide attack in Islamabad, further raised alarm bells in the corridors of power.

The US endorsement of Pakistan’s right to protect its citizens from the TTP and action against their hideouts in Afghanistan is a clear sign that the international community is taking a stand against terrorism. Pakistan’s message to the Afghan Taliban regime is a strong reminder that it will not tolerate any form of terrorism and will take all necessary measures to safeguard its people.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said in an interview the National Security Committee had decided that, if the Afghan Taliban did not take action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts, then Pakistan had the right to eliminate these sanctuaries under international law.

Hamid Karzai, former president of Afghanistan, was the first to respond, claiming that Pakistan was facing this crisis due to its own policies. He urged Islamabad to pursue a civilised policy and maintain positive relations with Afghanistan, rather than resorting to the use of force.

The Afghan Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, also responded, stating that they wanted positive relations with Pakistan and all neighbouring countries, but that Islamabad should refrain from making provocative and baseless statements.

In a veiled threat, he argued that such statements create an atmosphere of mistrust which is not in anyone’s interest. He further said the leaders of the banned TTP do not live in Afghanistan, but in Pakistan.

The NSC statement, however, suggests that Pakistan is not convinced of the Afghan Taliban’s stance and is determined to take action against the TTP hideouts, regardless of the Afghan Taliban’s response.

Similarly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asserted that Afghanistan’s territory is being used to perpetrate attacks against Pakistan, despite the Taliban having signed the Doha Agreement to not allow their land to be used against any other country. Khawaja Asif noted that it is the responsibility of the Afghan Taliban to prevent terrorists from sowing chaos.

He also pointed out that the statement from the Afghan Ministry of Defence is unfounded, as the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) does not have a presence in Pakistan and does not control any land in Pakistan.

At this time, when tensions are high between the two countries, the Afghan Taliban are deliberately cutting the barbed wire along the Durand Line (International border), which is gaining them the support of the tribes living on the border. This is because the Pashtun tribes living on both sides are facing severe economic and social hardships due to the barbed wire. While Pakistan has the right to fence the border for its national security needs, it is important to consider the plight of the people living in the region.

It is essential for Islamabad to gain the trust of the Pashtun tribes before taking any action and address their concerns regarding the barbed wire. Islamabad has already promised to provide legitimate border entry points along the Durand Line.

Considering that the Afghan Taliban’s aim is to incite sub-ethnic Pashtun nationalism to wage war against Pakistan and fuel anti-Islamabad sentiments, their goals are clear. This also serves to distract from their governance failures and bolster support and recruitment for the TTP among the tribes.

Nevertheless, Pakistan retains the right to protect its citizens and is resolute in its commitment to take decisive action against TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan. Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, a Balochistan politician and a former media and strategic communications advisor to GOB. He tweets @jan_Achakzai