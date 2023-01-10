Brooklyn Beckham gushes over Nicola Peltz, posts never-before seen proposal reel

File footage

Brookly Beckham continues to shower love on wife Nicola Peltz as she ringed in her 28th birthday on Jan. 9.

Brooklyn shared a secret video he recorded before proposing to his now-wife and left the internet in awe.

The budding chef, 23, took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming romantic montage of the couple’s loved-up snaps.

Brooklyn posted the romantic reel, featuring a short clip of the breath-taking views and revealed his plan of proposing to Nicola.

"So, tomorrow I'm going to ask you to marry me, obviously you don't know that yet, but no I found this little cute spot, I'm really excited and you have no idea - and I can't wait, I love you," he said while looking in the camera before blowing a kiss in the throwback video.

The reel then featured a selection of pictures and clips of the happy couple together, including on their wedding day.



In the caption, son of former football legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, wrote, "Happy birthday Nicola xx From the moment I laid my eyes on you I thought you were the most gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen and since then I’m still trying to figure out how your mine.”

Brooklyn concluded saying, “I love you so so much baby and I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you."

The birthday girl replied to his gushing post, "I love you so much you’re my world!" with a heart-eye emoticon.