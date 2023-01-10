Sania Mirza shares cryptic message on 'setting boundaries'

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/File

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza once again attracted the attention of her large fan following by sharing a cryptic message on "setting boundaries", as rumours about a divorce from her husband, Pakistan cricket team's former captain Shoaib Malik, escalate again.



The tennis ace has remained tight-lipped about the divorce rumours that have been surrounding the couple since the last several months now, keeping fans guessing.

Mirza has consistently been posting cryptic notes that her followers assume are linked to her relationship with her spouse since November 2022.



Sania — who religiously updates her Instagram feed and stories containing glimpses from her personal and professional life — recently shared a post that read:

"Our boundaries are not judgments of other people. They're simply a recognition of our own needs," she said on her social media. "Just because I set a boundary with someone doesn't necessarily make their behaviour wrong. Sometimes it just means that their behaviour isn't right for me."

The cryptic message she posted on Monday on her Instagram Story gave her fans a hint that something is amiss.

Meanwhile, Malik posted a birthday wish for Indian choreographer Farah Khan Kunder — who is a close friend of Sania — on his Instagram, with a picture of himself with the two ladies.

Unlike Sania, Malik has broken his silence on the divorce rumours some time back in an interview with a publication last year. Malik had asked the public to "leave it alone".

He had expressed displeasure over the constant media pressure on the speculations and gossip about his possible separation from his wife of 12 years, and declined to discuss the matter.

"It is our matter. Neither I, nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone," he had said.

The power couple is currently hosting a talk show and their presence alongside each other has so far kept their fans' hopes high as they assume "everything is fine" between the two.



Despite their appearance on their talk show, The Mirza Malik Show, sources say that the pair is not close with one another and is simply fulfilling professional obligations.

The two sports stars tied the knot in 2010. They have a son named Izhaan who was born in 2018.