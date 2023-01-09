Virat Kohli posts sweet snap with wife Anushka Sharma and baby Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spending some quality time with little munchkin Vamika.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Virat shared a picture of the trio on the beach at sunset. And the three of them are walking on the beach.
In the photo, Anushka wore a black full-sleeve sweater and matching pants, which were folded to her knees. Virat also opted for a black sweater and denim pants. Whereas Vamika was dressed in a purple T-shirt and purple and pink shorts.
Virat captioned the post, "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan (God you've given me such great gifts, I want nothing else from you. I am just grateful to you)."
Recently, Anushka and Virat visited Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan.
