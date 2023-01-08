Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott split once more? Insider breaks silence

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly decided to part ways once more after being spotted enjoying the Holidays’ separately.
The inside scoop about life behind closed doors has been brought to light by an inside source.
According to a report by Fox News Digital, they were quoted saying, “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.”
“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”
Sam Mendes bagged one Oscar and an BAFTA award
Vikrant Massey, Tapsee Pannu starrer 'Haseen Dilruba' released on July 21, 2021
Andrew Tate is currently serving time in a Romanian jail on charges of rape and sex trafficking
The interviews were recorded before Harry´s book was widely leaked Thursday, prompting a backlash from media, royal...
At one point Kate Hudson cheekily asked if he was single, in an effort to matchmake Drew Barrymore.
For del Toro, his best picture and best director Oscars for "The Shape of Water" in 2018 were "a life-changing thing."