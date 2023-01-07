Khaqan Abbasi wants institutions to stay within 'constitutional limits'

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses media persons during a press conference in Hyderabad on February 06, 2022. — PPI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Saturday the institutions should stay within the limits laid down in the constitution.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Abbasi when the institutions intervene in political affairs and exceed their constitutional limits, it leads to problems in the country.

The ex-prime minister said the amendment to the Army Act 1952 in January 2020 by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government that granted a three-year extension to then-chief of army staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was a “mistake”.

The senior PML-N leader said that the "mistake", allowing an extension in the tenure of the army chief, should have been "corrected".

More to follow...