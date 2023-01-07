Bam Margera says he was pronounced dead last month

Bam Margera recently discussed his health problems and said that while receiving treatment for COVID-19, he experienced five seizures and was declared dead, according to Fox News.



Bam shared about his hospitalization last month that nearly cost him his life. He revealed that he was pronounced dead on December 8 and that his body was 'shutting down' due to seizures.

Bam said, "Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8. I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes."

He further added, "On the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well. I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat."

Bam has had a history of health issues and substance abuse.