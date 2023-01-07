‘Stranger Things’ stars to receive ‘massive’ pay raises ahead of fifth and final season

File footage

Stranger Things cast are set to receive major pay raises ahead of the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show.

While Stranger Things season four took the world by storm after it debuted last year on Netflix, fans have been even more excited for the fifth and final season of the hit horror, sci/fi series.

According to Puck report, the Stranger Things cast settled to renegotiate their deals for the final season of the show.

The report revealed that Stranger Things season five extensive cast has been divided into four tiers during the round of negotiations by Netflix.

Tier 1 includes Winona Ryder and David Harbour, the adult stars of the series, are set to make $9.5 million for the entire season.

The four boys — Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard — plus Sadie Sink, who rose to popularity after playing Max in season four – will make over $7 million in the second tier.

The third tier also including Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and Charlie Heaton, will be paid over $6 million. Tier 4 includes everybody else.

Meanwhile, series star Millie Bobby Brown will be paid for the series through a separate, and very lucrative, overall deal with Netflix.

Stranger Things all season are currently streaming on Netflix.