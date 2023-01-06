 
January 06, 2023
'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in Pakistani cinemas: Report

BTS officials recently announced that the 'Yet To Come in Busan' concert to hit global cinemas on February 1, 2023

By Web Desk
January 06, 2023
The popular South Korean band BTS is all set to hit Pakistani cinemas with their Busan concert.

A cinema chain Cinepax, taking to its social media account on December 4, shared the poster of the BTS historic concert 'BTS: Yet To Come In Busan.'

The movie version of the BTS concert will be released on February 1, 2023. However, Cinepax has yet to announce when a concert is going to be available.

Recently, BTS officials announced that the historic Busan concert 'BTS: Yet To Come In Busan' will be recreated into a cinema version and will release via multiplex theaters in over 110 countries around the world, titled ‘BTS: Yet To Come In Cinema'.

Earlier in October, the K-pop band held a Busan concert to promote the upcoming World Expo event which is going to be held in South Korea in 2030.