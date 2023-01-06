'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in Pakistani cinemas: Report

The popular South Korean band BTS is all set to hit Pakistani cinemas with their Busan concert.

A cinema chain Cinepax, taking to its social media account on December 4, shared the poster of the BTS historic concert 'BTS: Yet To Come In Busan.'

The movie version of the BTS concert will be released on February 1, 2023. However, Cinepax has yet to announce when a concert is going to be available.



Recently, BTS officials announced that the historic Busan concert 'BTS: Yet To Come In Busan' will be recreated into a cinema version and will release via multiplex theaters in over 110 countries around the world, titled ‘BTS: Yet To Come In Cinema'.

Earlier in October, the K-pop band held a Busan concert to promote the upcoming World Expo event which is going to be held in South Korea in 2030.