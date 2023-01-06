Adele’s ‘rough patch’ with boyfriend Rich Paul exposed: Source

Inside sources close to Adele have just shed some light into her relationships with boyfriend Rich Paul.

These insights have been brought to light by inside sources close to Radar Online.

=The insider started by highlighting the duo’s struggle since the Easy on Me singer pushed for a Vegas wedding.



According to the source in question, “They steal precious time together, and when they’re apart they’re in constant contact.”

This comes shortly after the singer gushed over just how much “I love him more than life itself.”

Per the outlet, Adele is also looking forward to expand her family, following the split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and it appears Rich, already a dad-of-three “definitely want[s] more kids”, and is “looking forward” to a future stint as a dad again.