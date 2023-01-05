Prince Harry spills names he and Prince William call each other by

Prince Harry left royals fans swooning over him and Prince William as the Duke of Sussex revealed the names the two brothers used to refer to each other by.

A copy of the Duke of Sussex’s ‘Spare’ was leaked on January 5, revealing that the father of two used to refer to William as Willy while the Prince of Wales referred to him as “Harold”.

As Harry recalled a physical altercation with William in the extract published by The Guardian, he wrote about confronting William after a heated argument.

Harry wrote he told William to whom he referred as Willy. “Willy, I can't speak to you when you're like this,” Harry stated.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote.

“I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” he added.

Moreover, in the later part of the excerpt Harry quoted William defending himself. “I didn't attack you, Harold,” William reportedly responded to his younger brother.