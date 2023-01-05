 
close
Thursday January 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Simon Cowell once rejected talk show stint because it involved ‘talking with people’

Simon Cowell addresses intentions behind saying no to a talk show gig

By Web Desk
January 05, 2023
Simon Cowell once rejected talk show stint because it involved ‘talking with people’
Simon Cowell once rejected talk show stint because it involved ‘talking with people’

Simon Cowell sheds light on his reasons for turning down a talk show gig in the past.

This claim has been brought to light by the America’s Got Talent star, in an interview with E News!

His admissions came once the interviewer asked about Cowell’s plans to ‘one day host’ a talk show like Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson.

There, he began by saying, “I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting.”

“I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking.”