Simon Cowell once rejected talk show stint because it involved ‘talking with people’

Simon Cowell sheds light on his reasons for turning down a talk show gig in the past.
This claim has been brought to light by the America’s Got Talent star, in an interview with E News!
His admissions came once the interviewer asked about Cowell’s plans to ‘one day host’ a talk show like Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson.
There, he began by saying, “I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting.”
“I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking.”
