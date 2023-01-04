 
close
Wednesday January 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry’s new interviews to have ‘different questioning’ than Oprah?

Prince Harry’s upcoming interviews could have a different type of questioning than his Oprah Winfrey sit-down

By Web Desk
January 04, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming interviews with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby for his memoir Spare could have a different type of questioning than Oprah Winfrey’s 2021 interview, a royal expert has suggested.

Talking to Express UK after snippets from Prince Harry’s recent sit-downs released earlier this week, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam said that the duke could’ve faced a ‘different type of questioning’ than in his bombshell interview with Oprah.

“The question I'm interested in is whether or not what Harry says will be examined forensically,” Fitzwilliam said.

He added: “Oprah never probed and the interview was notorious for the way "their truth" and the truth were conflated. The Netflix docuseries was hagiographic.”

“Will Anderson Cooper on CBS and Tom Bradby for ITV subject Harry to serious, detailed questioning? That would be well worth seeing!” Fitzwilliam concluded.