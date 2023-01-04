Shah Rukh Khan ‘reviews’ Twitter as he completes 13 years on app

Shah Rukh Khan has completed decades in B-town, and one of his biggest achievements include to stay relevant in an era that didn’t have social media. But, its safe to say he has made himself fluent in social media use as well. The romance king completed 13 years on the app and decided to review the good as well as the bad part of it.
Taking to his official Twitter account on Wednesday, he wrote, “Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan”
Unwrapping the anatomy of his tweet, fans predicted that by ‘unsavoury behavior’ he meant the bullying culture on social media and especially on Twitter. When Besharam Rang from Pathaan was released, it was a topic of debate for the longest time because many people objected on the ‘obscenity’ present in it.
The film is right now under CBFC examination because board wants to ‘implement some changes’. Chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, "The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.”
