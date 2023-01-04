Renée Elise Goldsberry 'drunk' commenting gives Internet a field day

Renee Elise Goldsberry admitted 'drunk scrolling' on birthday led to a major blunder on Laura Benanti COVID post.
According to Insider, the Hamilton actor in the drunk state congratulated her fellow Broadway star Laura Benanti on her positive COVID-19 test post on Instagram, which she captioned, "Happy New Year?"
The 52-year-old in a now-deleted comment, "AAAAAAH! Congratulations!" thinking Benanti shared the news of her pregnancy.
The actor blunder went viral on Twitter when user @sheevasmells posted a screenshot underneath Benanti's post, with the caption "not enough people on my timeline acknowledging this."
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star presented an explainer of the gaffe, saying, "Drunk scrolling on my birthday... Wrong positive test."
However, Goldsberry then shares her love for Benanti and tells her to "Feel better!"
