Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘throwaway’ doc ‘not enough’: ‘Brand-name’s trouble’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘failed’ Netflix docuseries has reportedly sparked massive amounts of speculation into the ‘strength’ of their brand name.



This claim has been made by an American PR expert who goes by the alias Royal Tea on Twitter.

She wrote, “'Live to Lead' from the Sussexes and the Mandela Foundation has had very little press coverage and promotion behind it, which is strange given their association and the impressive list of bold names involved.”

“It is one of the first tests commercially of their brand strategy to pull people in [with] personal drama and hope they stay for the philanthropy.”

“With little to no PR, a Saturday/holiday release, and no gossip to drive organic press, it didn’t even crack the Top 100 TV shows.”

“The way it’s being handled feels like a throwaway project to fulfil a contract. Maybe they had to hit a certain number of Netflix projects by the end of this year.”

“The one thing that is clear is that the Sussex name alone isn’t enough to drive views, which will hurt them.”