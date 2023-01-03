Lamar Odom admits doing drugs with ‘random women’ behind Khloe’s back

Lamar Odom recently dished on the time when he used to do drugs with ‘random women’ behind Khloe Kardashian’s back.
During his recent appearance on Fox, the 43-year-old NBA star revealed how he used to sneak out without his wife’s knowledge.
“What could I actually tell Khloe to leave her for a few hours? To leave and go do drugs with some random woman,” he can be heard saying in the clip of the special show.
“I'm going so heavy with the drugs that the woman actually gets into my phone and actually calls Khloe like, ‘You've gotta come and get him. He's going crazy, he's going to kill himself,” he said.
The Kardashians star tied the knot with Lamar in 2009 but parted ways in 2013. However, their divorce was only finalised on December 9, 2016.
The former NBA star has been vocal about his mental health issues and how he put his life in danger with a drug overdose. He was also arrested for driving under the influence in 2013 and made headlines for the wrong reasons in 2014.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' cinematographer said the scene 'encapsulates what this movie is.'
Some buskers move on to above-ground careers, even France-wide fame, including singer-songwriter Zaz,...
Prince Harry’s latest string of allegations against the royals has left King Charles, Prince William feeling...
Gwyneth Paltrow discusses about new year resolution for 2023 in her Goop newsletter
Rebel Wilson welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, via surrogate with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
‘Daredevil’ Charlie Cox gives confusing response on whether his role 'Daredevil: Born Again' will be an MCU variant