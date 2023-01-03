Kim Kardashian: PETA raises concerns over star dogs' treatment

PETA is concerned after Kim Kardashian shared a Tiktok video which led to speculations that her two Pomeranians lived in her garage.

As per Page Six, the animal advocacy senior vice president Lisa Lange said, "Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage."

"What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings: They deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family."

The speculations gained traction after the reality star removed the Tiktok video, which irked fans, leading to further anger that her daughter North's dogs may be living where their car should.

"This video was deleted from North's account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn't want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…," asked a TikTok user who reposted the video.

Some users pointed the dogs should be inside the home, not outside, "Provide a better life than this for your dogs," commented a viewer.

"They have acres of land, but they keep dogs in their garage smh," commented another.

However, others supported the SKIMS founder, claiming her garage was more luxurious than the average person's home.

"Y'all know her garage is heated to the fullest. I see nothing wrong with this at all," wrote a fan.