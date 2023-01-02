Tom Cruise film 'Top Gun: Maverick' ends 2022 as no.1 movie worldwide

Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick waved goodbye to 2022 as the #1 movie at the worldwide box office.

The sequel to the original Top Gun, Maverick follows Captain Pete Maverick Mitchell played by Tom Cruise, who returns to Naval fighter jets.

He sets off on a secret mission to take out an unsanctioned uranium plant. The movie has been a massive hit and smashing success since its release in May.

It has also earned glowing reviews and led in the year 2022 with an impressive box office run.

According to Box Office Mojo, Top Gun: Maverick ended the year with a worldwide box office total of $1.48 billion.

The Tom Cruise movie narrowly beat out Avatar: The Way of Water's $1.39 billion take and Jurassic World Dominion, which dominated the box office after bad reviews and earned just over $1 billion.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Minions: The Rise of Gru are the other two movies in the list of films that stood out. Both projects earned massive haul during the year, but fell short of the $1 billion mark.