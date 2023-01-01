Archie Harrison, Lilibet to get bombshell document by Prince Harry

Prince Harry is planning on releasing a ‘unique document’ that includes revelations about life in the Palace, to Archie Harrison and Lilibet 'Lili' Diana.
These insights have been brought to light by the CEO of memoir-writing service StoryTerrace.
In an interview with Express UK, Rutger Bruining was quoted saying, “They are obviously quite young but I think the memoir will be a very interesting document for them, as he won't be able to change the narrative after the book comes out.”
"So the fact that he is doing his memoir quite young will show an evolution of his thinking and personal development."
Rutger Bruining also added, “I don't think there is any risk of this book bringing him apart from his children as I suspect he is just providing them with more information.”
Before signing off, Mr Bruining also added, “It will be a very unique document for them to have, even if it's a public document.”
