Williamson lauds Pakistan for producing 'quality and talent'

New Zealand’s former captain Kane Williamson speaking during an interview in Karachi on January 1, 2022. — Provided by the reporter

Pakistan have always produced some exciting talent and amazed everyone on the field, said New Zealand's former Test captain Kane Williamson, who is currently in Karachi with the squad for the Test and ODI series against hosts.



In a conversation with Geo News ahead of the second Test, the stylish batter said that it was a great experience to play in Pakistan for the first time.

“We had a fantastic match in the last game, with all chances of results coming into the last day. It was a good surface, bowlers had to work pretty hard and we saw a little bit of assistance for the spin coming late into the match,” Williamson said when asked about the first match.

He said that his side will have to assess conditions while going into the second Test.

"Look, it looks perhaps a little bit different. So important for us as a team that we assess and try and stick to our plans,” he said.

Talking about Pakistan Cricket, Williamson said that one thing you always notice with Pakistan is the depth and certainly in their fast bowling ranks.

“They've always got so much talent and, and every time that, I've played them over the years, there's always been some, perhaps new players that have come in to the side and you're always just amazed,” he said.

“The quality and talent that they seem to keep producing in this country, we always know that, whatever side that's been put out, and whatever conditions are, it is always going to be a tough challenge. And, we just try and sort of focus on our cricket and how we want to try and stick to our plans and adjust to the changing conditions,” said the veteran cricketer.

He added that he always tries to keep working on his game, and whoever he plays against, he aims to try and make as big a contribution as he can for the team.

“You always know that whenever you play Pakistan or anybody, certainly in the Test arena, the challenge is always a tough one. And, the conditions vary a lot, so you're just trying to keep improving your game, adjust your game, wherever you go. And, and like I say, try and, be a part of partnerships and make contributions to your team.

Replying to a question, Williamson said that with increasing number of cricket around the world and packed calendar, workload management has become a challenge.

“It's also enjoyable sort of switching between formats, and you keep sort of being challenged by that and keep trying to improve your game and evolve your game. At the same time, with the schedule of international cricket, it's pretty full on. So, you know, it is important, I think, as players that you try and balance out your workload a little bit, so you try and stay nice and fresh,” he said.