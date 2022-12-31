Steven Tyler to face legal action over sexual assault allegations by Juila Holcomb

Julia Holcomb addressed the accusations of sexual assault she levelled against artist Steven Tyler and said she would be suing him for assaulting her in the 1970s while she was a minor, according to Fox News.



Julia said that intends to expose the predators in the music industry and make those that are vulnerable safe from them as well as make the music industry safer for people.

Julia said, "The complaint that has been prepared by my legal team recites in legal terms the trajectory of my life from early struggles to exploitation by Steven Tyler. The complaint also recites how Tyler, for profit and more fame, retraumatized me and my family."

She further added, "I hope that, from this action, we can make the music industry safer, expose the predators in it and expose those forces in the industry that have both enabled and created a culture of permissiveness."

Holcomb also claimed that Tyler convinced her mother to make him her legal guardian when she was 16 and he then assaulted her.