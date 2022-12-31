Miley Cyrus dishes on her resolution for 2023: ‘listen more’

Miley Cyrus has recently discussed about her new year resolution on Today with Hoda and Jenna.



The Wrecking Ball hit-maker, who prepares to host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Dolly Parton, revealed, “To not just listen to myself but listen to others... if we slow down and give each other time and that space.”

She continued, “You get something that you didn’t know that you needed.”

In earlier interview with PEOPLE, Miley shared that Dolly’s husband Dean offered the singer advice similar to her resolution.

The singer-actress mentioned that “New Year’s Eve is probably my favourite holiday.”

Miley also noted, “I think a lot of us wait until midnight to go ‘Well, when I wake up tomorrow in this new year, everything will be different,’ but it won’t be different if you aren’t different.”

“Sometimes it’s the ‘not doing’ that’s more important than the doing and it might be a good idea for people to make a list of what they want to stop doing more so than what you’re going to start,” she added.