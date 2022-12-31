Machine Gun Kelly thinks Megan Fox doesn't have 'filing capacity' to seek a girlfriend

Machine Gun Kelly was one of the many celebrity who reacted to Megan Fox’s witty social media post in which the actress revealed that she’s ‘seeking a girlfriend’.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Transformers actress sent fans’ pulse racing with a series of selfies as she posed in a skimpy outfit in her car.
In the caption of the post, the 36-year-old wrote: “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.”
Reacting to the post, Megan’s fiancé commented: “I don't think you have the filing capacity for this request."
Moreover, many other renowned names signed up for Megan’s request as Anna Akana wrote: “Megan you can't give us hope like this (in all caps)” while Kaitlyn Bristowe commented: “sent”.
Meanwhile, the Bad Things rapper recently offered fans a glimpse into his Christmas celebration with mother and daughter.
On December 28, Machine Gun Kelly shared a series of pictures on his IG account in which he poses with his mother and daughter.
Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate's viral argument apparently led to the kick boxer's arrest
Brooklyn Beckham reveals he has cooked food for almost 25 people of his wife Nicola Peltz's family
Spears and Asghati tied the knot at the singer’s California home in June, eight months after her controversial...
Blake Lively is looking back on one of her most glamourous moments from 2022.
A poll recently revealed that Brits sympathize with Prince William and Kate Middleton
King Charles will hand over a New Year Honour to Jason Knauf, who accused Meghan Markle of bullying