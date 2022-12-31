Is Lee Jong Suk dating IU?

The Two Worlds Apart actor Lee Jong Suk is reportedly dating IU, who is a song writer and actress.

As per the report by Dispatch, the two stars have been dating for approximately four months.

The two met on Inkigayo 10 years ago and over the years their friendship evolved into romance.

Dispatch claimed that IU and Lee Jong Suk were seen enjoying Christmas together in Nagoya, Japan, where spent a quiet three-day vacation together at a luxury resort.

The vacation was personally planned by Lee Jong Suk, who reportedly took away IU and her younger brother out to Japan first and even arranged a pick-up service for them at the airport, then joined them later on.

According to a source spoke to the outlet, the couple’s families are already aware of the relationship.

IU also sang the celebratory song at Lee Jong Suk’s younger brother’s wedding earlier this year, and Lee Jong Suk personally invited IU’s younger brother along on their Christmas vacation.

The outlet also published photos of IU and Lee Jong Suk at the airport on their way to and back from Nagoya.

Lee Jong Suk’s agency High Zium Studio responded to the news stating, “We are currently in the midst of checking whether it’s true.”