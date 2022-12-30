Machine Gun Kelly shares a rare glimpse with mother and daughter

Machine Gun Kelly shared glimpses from his Christmas celebration that also included his mother and daughter.
On Wednesday, December 28, Machine Gun Kelly shared a thread of pictures on Instagram that also included a picture where he appeared to pose with his mother and daughter.
According to Enews, Machine Gun Kelly stood in the middle of the family portrait with his mother and daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon with sweet smiles at what appeared to be the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.
In the portrait, MGK rocked leopard-print pants paired with a cheetah shirt. Meanwhile, Casie sported a black ensemble accessorised with a red purse, while his mom donned a floral dress.
