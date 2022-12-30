James Corden reminisces over ‘Lord of the Rings’ Hobbit audition

James Corden has just broken down his experience auditing for the role of Hobbit in a Lord of the Rings production.

The Late Late Show host recalled the ‘massive leap’ his entire career could have taken, had he been awarded the role of Hobbit.

He started by branding himself the same as “every single person in London” who wound up auditioning for the role.

For those unversed, this was one of Corden’s first-ever attempts at tryouts.

He began by admitting to People magazine, “I auditioned for Samwise [Gamgee]” and "I was doing the accent and everything: 'Mr Frodo!'”

During the course of his chat, he even called his own audition ‘not good’ and admitted two of his friends who auditioned with him, received call backs within two days.

However, “None of us got called back after that,” and because of that he feels able to enjoy any Lord of the Rings productions without any hard feelings.