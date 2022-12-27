Denise Austin reveals fitness tips

In a recent interview, while modelling swimsuits with her daughter Katie Austin, Denise Austin shared her tips for staying in shape at 65, according to Fox News.



Denise preached on body positivity in the interview and shared that one needs to have a healthy lifestyle in order to see the results on their body.

Denise said, "First, love the body you’re in, Do the best that you can. I truly believe in having a good attitude. It truly comes from within. I love what I do, and I feel like I can help women out there feel better about themselves."

She further added, "Exercise, eating right, having a good attitude, a good night’s rest – all of it helps with that healthy lifestyle. I want women to truly try their very best to eat healthily and to move more. That’s my message."

Denise made headlines this summer when she modelled swimsuits on the catwalk for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami.