ACE arrests PML-N lawmaker Muhammad Ashraf in land grabbing case

PML-N MNA Chaudhary Mohammad Ashraf. — Courtesy National Assembly website

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested on Tuesday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf for alleged involvement in land grabbing.

The ACE spokesperson confirmed the arrest, saying that Ashraf is facing charges of land grabbing related to over 157 acres of state land.

He said that Ashraf has been accused of encroaching state land by forgery.

The ACE Punjab, in a statement today, said that Ashraf is a PML-N lawmaker elected from NA-148. He was arrested after a case was registered against him.



The anti-corruption department has registered a case after the inquiry, it said.